StarCraft: Remastered and StarCraft 2: Campaign Collection are heading to Xbox’s PC Game Pass subscription on 5th November.

While the multiplayer components of both games are free-to-play, this addition will make their single-player campaigns available to subscribers of PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate.

The move follows Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard and follows Diablo 4 as yet another major Blizzard franchise available on Game Pass.

The StarCraft games are iconic for their impact on the RTS genre – the series began in 1998 and has become hugely successful.

As explained in an Xbox Wire post For the news, StarCraft was instrumental in the development of Twitch, for example.

“When the beta was finally released, a lot of people started streaming it on Justin.tv and I got hooked watching,” one of the co-founders of Twitch told Xbox. “Since we were trying to figure out what the next move for Justin.tv was, I began wondering if it would be possible to just focus on gaming content. That’s how StarCraft II was the first impetus for Twitch.”

The news was announced by Xbox at this year’s Tokyo Game Show.

Later in the presentation, president of Xbox Sarah Bond announced a number of Square Enix games are now available on Xbox, including the Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters.