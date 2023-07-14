blizzards may have started work on StarCraft 3 or whatever the supposed next game in the sci-fi strategy series will be called. It was to suggest it Jez Cordenreporter of the Windows Central head.

Responding to a Twitter follower who wondered if Microsoft would bring back the StarCraft series if it completes its Activision Blizzard acquisition, Corden hinted that “it won’t be necessary.”

A second user asked if this means StarCraft 3 is in the works and if Corden knows any details about the game, with the Windows Central reporter answering in the affirmative in both cases.

We specify that this is an indiscretion to be taken with a grain of salt, especially since the exchange between Corden and the users was mysteriously canceled by Twitter for unknown reasons. In short, all that remains is to wait, but we are sure that many players would jump for joy if the development of a new StarCraft were confirmed.

After all, according to Phil Spencer, the boss of the Xbox division, he said that StarCraft is a seminal series in the RTS genre and therefore Microsoft could be interested in relaunching it by leveraging the green-crossed platforms and the Game Pass.