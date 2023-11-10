Hall told the anecdote, which for many may be true depressing in a video published on his YouTube channel, Pirate Software where he talked about his work inside Blizzard.

Former Blizzard Jason Hall, currently an independent developer, revealed a really interesting fact: the entire Starcraft 2: Wings of Liberty made Blizzard less money than a horse Of World of Warcraft sold for $15.

Horror stories

Hall worked on StarCraft 2: Wings of Liberty for two years, but the game’s sales made less money than WoW’s horse. Too bad he didn’t say which horse it was, even though it wasn’t very difficult to get there.

StarCraft 2: Wings of Liberty was released on July 27, 2010, the year in which Celestial Steed, added to the game in April 2010, was hugely popular in WoW. It must be said that the horse cost 25 dollars and not 15, and it must be added that it caused quite a bit of controversy in the gaming community. Regardless, within three hours of launch, Celestial Seed had a queue of 140,000 players, producing millions of dollars in revenue.

Hall also twisted the knife: “This is the complete meme guys. Are you wondering why these companies use microtransactions? Because they keep buying all the shit.”

Be that as it may, StarCraft 2: Wings of Liberty sold 1.5 million copies in its first two days, exceeding 6 million at the end of 2012. Blizzard has never revealed the overall revenues of the game, but what is certain is that the series has been on hold for years. Evidently it is considered the wrong horse to bet on.