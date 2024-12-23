Starbucks workers They have expanded their strike to four more cities of the United States, including New York, the union representing more than 10,000 baristas said Saturday night.

The five-day strike, which began on Friday and initially closed Starbucks cafes in Los Angeles, Chicago and Seattle, added locations in New Jersey, New York, Philadelphia and St. Louisas reported by Workers United in a statement. They have not specified which New Jersey city the strike was taking place in.

Starbucks says the strike disruptions do not have a significant impact on its operations because only a small handful of U.S. stores have been affected.

“Unsustainable” petition

«Workers United’s proposals call for an immediate increase in the minimum wage of hourly partners by 64% and by 77% over the duration of a three-year contract. This is not sustainable», stated the coffee chain.









The union is on strike in 10 cities, including Columbus, Ohio; Denver and Pittsburgh, during the busy holiday season that can impact the company’s holiday sales.

11,000 stores throughout the country

The company operates more than 11,000 stores in the United States and employs about 200,000 workers.

Talks between Starbucks and the union reached an impasse with unresolved issues over wages, staffing and hours, leading to the strike.

Workers United warned Friday that the strike could reach “hundreds of stores” on Tuesday, Christmas Eve.

Starbucks began negotiations with the union in April. It said it had held more than eight negotiating sessions this month, during which 30 agreements had been reached.