Starbucks faces one of the worst fines throughout its history. According to a jury of California, the world’s largest coffee shops must pay $ 50 million to a delivery man for negligently delivering a glass of boiling tea causing third grade burns.

The incident occurred in February 2020, when the distributor Michael García was about to collect three hot teas from a self -service of Los Angeles. When holding them, one of the vessels was not insured and caused serious injuries to the thighs and genitals.

Garcia was urgently taken to the hospital and then continued his recovery at the Center for Queman de Grossman, where he had to submit to skin grafts. “Michael García’s life has changed forever. No amount of money can repair the permanent catastrophic damage he has suffered,” said Nick Rowley, a lawyer for the affected.

As detailed Courthouse News Service, a company that provides legal information to lawyers and legal professionals, one of the vessels had a badly tight lid and the drink spilled just two seconds after the man took them to his vehicle. “The video showed that Michael did nothing wrong,” Rowley declared, adding that his client’s burns were specifically due to the bad cover.

Starbucks confirmed that the jury verdict will appeal. “We sympathized with Mr. García, but we disagree with the jury’s decision that we were responsible for this incident and consider that the compensation granted is excessive,” said a company spokesman in a statement. “We have always committed ourselves to the highest safety standards in our stores, including the handling of hot drinks,” they said.

This is not the first time that Starbucks will have to pay a considerable economic fine. In 2023, the chain was sentenced to pay 25.6 million dollars to a former white race director who denounced the company for firing it unfairly after the sound arrest of two black men in an establishment in 2018, in which it was not involved.

