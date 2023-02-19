The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned about the recall of 25,200 cases of vanilla frappuccinos from Starbucksfor containing possible foreign fragments that could be glass.

According to CNN, it is 12-ounce drinks that were distributed throughout the US. and that are identified with the lot UPC 0 12000-81331 3. The expiration dates are for March 8, May 29 and June 4 and 10.

Although PepsiCo began the withdrawal of frappuccinos on January 28, the FDA called on consumers to check if they have the ‘contaminated’ product in their homes. In that case, people can go to Starbucks stores to turn in the item and get reimbursed of money.

According to the FDA, the consumption, use or exposure of the beverage “may cause adverse health consequences on a temporary basis, when the effects are medically reversible and the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote,” CNN records.

For its part, PepsiCo sent a statement to the aforementioned medium in which it ensures that products are being withdrawn from the market and that they are committed to delivering the best quality to their consumers.

“Providing a quality experience to our consumers is our top priority and we always act with an abundance of caution when a potential concern arises,” the company said.

“If a consumer has purchased this product and has questions or concerns, they may call Consumer Relations at 1-800-211-8307,” the letter concluded.

