08/02/2023 – 9:02 am

Starbucks posted net income of $1.14 billion, or $0.99 per share, in the third quarter of its 2023 fiscal year, which ended July 2, the company said Tuesday after the closing of the market. The result represents an increase of 25.1% compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, when the company earned US$ 912.9 million, or US$ 0.79 per share.

In adjusted terms, earnings per share increased 19% from $0.84 to $1.00. Net revenue grew 12.5% ​​in the same comparison, to US$ 9.17 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected adjusted earnings of 95 cents a share and revenue of $9.3 billion.

Global same-store sales grew 10% year-on-year, reflecting a 4% increase in the average ticket and a 5% increase in the number of transactions. Same-store sales increased 7% in the US and 24% in the international segment. In China, these sales increased by 46%.

In the third fiscal quarter, 588 stores were opened, after closings. At the end of the period, Starbucks had 37,222 stores globally, 51% owned and 49% licensed. US and China were responsible for 61% of the company’s portfolio, with 16,144 and 6,480 stores, respectively. With information from Dow Jones Newswires.