16/11/2023 – 3:24

Starbucks workers will strike at U.S. stores on Nov. 16, one of the busiest days of the year for the chain, in their latest attempt to pressure the company to negotiate a first union contract with unionized stores and resolve issues such as lack of personnel.

On Red Cup Day, Starbucks customers receive a free limited-edition reusable red cup as a promotional event to kick off the holiday season. Starbucks’ Red Cup Day 2022 was reportedly its highest sales day ever, despite strikes affecting more than 100 stores organized by the Starbucks Workers United union.

This year, thousands of Starbucks workers are expected to participate in strikes at hundreds of Starbucks stores as part of a growing effort to expand strikes, including actions at non-union Starbucks stores. The union dubbed the day of action the “Red Cup Rebellion.” In some places, the shutdown is expected to last just a few hours, while in others, the store is expected to close for most of the day.

The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has been inundated with hundreds of unfair labor practice charges filed on behalf of Starbucks workers, alleging retaliation, intimidation, harassment, and delaying tactics by Starbucks.

According to the NLRB, regional offices filed or resolved 672 unfair labor practices cases against Starbucks in 39 states and Washington.

A recent ruling by a federal judge found that Starbucks violated labor laws by withholding benefits and pay raises from union workers. The company returned to offering pay raises and benefits only to non-union stores shortly after the decision, following its annual earnings release in which the company reported record revenues last year.

A Starbucks spokesperson disputed allegations of delays in negotiating a contract, accusing the union of delaying negotiations. Starbucks, which operates about 10,000 stores in the United States, said it does not expect major disruptions.