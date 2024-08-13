Starbucks: CEO changes and the stock soars on Wall Street, +22%

The American coffee giant Starbucks, which has been suffering for several months a decline in business due to rising prices and shareholder pressurehas announced that its chief Laxman Narasimhan, who has been in office for sixteen months, will step down with immediate effect. He will be replaced from September 9 by Brian Niccol, head of Mexican fast food chain Chipotle.

Starbucks shares are up 22% on the New York Stock Exchange. “Brian brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of innovation and growth,” Board Chair Mellody Hobson said in a statement. “Our Board believes he can be a transformative leader for our company,” she added, acknowledging the “difficult obstacles” Narasimhan has faced. Niccol, also quoted in the statement, said he was “pleased to join Starbucks and grateful for the opportunity to lead this incredible company.” He noted the “tremendous growth potential” of the “iconic” coffee chain.