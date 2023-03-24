Starbucks CEO is a barista in the company’s cafes

The new CEO of Starbucks Laxman Narasimhan, a US coffee chain, announced to employees that he will work half a day a month in one of the American multinational’s offices.

Narasimhan, who took over the reins of the company last Monday, joined the Starbucks team in October, working as a barista in the headquarters of the American giant.

In fact, the man spent a training period of more than 40 hours, serving coffee in over 30 locations, until he obtained the barista diploma.

“It was shocking at first, but there are things you have to do firsthand if you want to know things well,” commented the CEO of Starbucks, who was immortalized in one photo serving coffee to an unsuspecting customer in one of Chicago’s shops.

Starbucks's New CEO Laxman Narasimhan plans to work four hours in a different Starbucks store each month and expects his senior leaders to do the same.

After taking up his position, Laxman Narasimhan sent a message to all employees: “To keep us close to the culture and our customers, as well as our challenges and opportunities, I intend to continue working in the shops for half a day a month and expect every member of the management team stay connected and engaged in the reality of our stores in order to improve”.