3,500 employees at more than 150 Starbucks cafes across the US to go on strike next week with their union accusing the famous chain of banning Pride month decorations on its premises. The Starbucks Workers United union claims that decorations and rainbow flags have been removed from several cafes showing “hypocritical treatment of LGBT+ employees”.

The company flatly denies these allegations, saying they are “false information” and reiterating that he had urged the managers of individual venues to celebrate Pride month. “We strongly support the LGBT+ community, there hasn’t been a policy change on this,” a spokesperson said, expressing “concern about the spread of this false information.”

The mayor responded by accusing the corporation’s decision to delegate local managers to “find ways to celebrate, these managers were the same ones who decreed the bans on Pride”. This has happened in the more conservative regions and states of the increasingly divided United States. In 2021, employees of about 300 of Starbucks’ 9,000 cafes joined the union.