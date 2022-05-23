American chain of coffee shops Starbucks announced on Monday its withdrawal from the Russian market, where it had been operating for 15 years.joining other companies such as McDonald’s or Exxon Mobil that have taken similar measures in reaction to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

(It might interest you: McDonald’s announces its total withdrawal from Russia)

The chain will close 130 stores throughout the country, which contribute less than one percent of its annual incomeaccording to a company statement.

(You might be interested in: Who makes up the ‘Legion of foreigners’ that defends Ukraine?)

The company had already announced the suspension of its commercial activities since March 8. Starbucks then underlined its condemnation “of Russia’s horrific attacks in Ukraine” and advanced that, as the situation evolved, it would continue to take steps that were in line with its “values.”



Starbucks pointed out that it will pay compensation of six months of salary to the around 2,000 workers that the company has in Russia.

The fast-food chain McDonald’s announced last March the temporary closure of its 850 stores in Russia and the freezing of its operations, which was a considerable blow given the presence of the chain in the vast Russian territory.

The events occurred in a Starbucks located in St. Paul, Minnesota, in the United States.

Regarding McDonald’s, the group announced last week that it had reached an agreement to sell its business in Russia to businessman and franchise partner Alexandr Govor, which will save tens of thousands of jobs.

“According to the terms of the agreement, Mr. Govor acquires the chain’s entire restaurant portfolio and is going to develop it under a new brand“McDonald’s said in a statement, which highlights that the Russian businessman has been a partner since 2015 and that 25 franchises opened by him operate in Siberia.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from Eph.

More world news:

-Boric, Putin and Zelensky: among the most influential according to Time magazine

There was an assassination attempt on Putin, says Ukrainian intelligence

-EE US will defend Taiwan in case of attack, says Joe Biden