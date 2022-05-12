With PayDay 2 that enabled a Starbreeze to stay safely afloat and PayDay 3 still expected in 2023, we are starting to look beyond. With titles on the resume like The Darkness and the Syndicate reboot, it’s aiming for brand new IPs, thus moving away from what has been produced so far.

This was communicated by the CEO of the software house himself Tobias Sjogrenwho explained how the whole team is working on something entirely new and likely to see the light in 2025:

“During the quarter, we launched a project to develop a new game internally with release in 2025. This game may be based on a licensed brand, but we are also working on developing new IPs internally. Our strategy for new games is to use our experience in games as a service and our ability to build strong communities that create long-term entertainment value for our players and long-term revenue for Starbreeze.“.

We think of game as a service, even if the plurality of projects does not exclude a totally different experience.

