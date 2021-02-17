In recent years, not a few studies have been affected by serious crises and many remember a study like Starbreeze. The Swedish studio has had a really bad time in recent years, and was forced to sell its licenses and publishing rights to some of its titles. Everything indicated that they were going to close, but they have managed to hold out and now have more confidence. And in this way, the intention with which Starbreeze wants to return with Payday 3 and show your strength.
The CEO of the company, Tobias Sjögren, has been the responsible for wanting to show the new situation of the study, ensuring that right now they are much better than last year and that they want to return to the industry with strength. And there is no better way to do that than to cite one of the licenses that stayed and that led them to fame, Payday.
This image emerged some time ago as a wink that made those lovers of the saga of thieves, Payday, dream. But the situation of the study did not seem to be adequate to step forward and ensure its future. Everything seems to have changed in this last year, where now Starbreeze wants to return with Payday 3, show your strength and reposition yourself as an industry leader.
According to Sjögren, they managed to lead the sector of “Games as a service”, being practically pioneers. The launch of Payday 2 and its support, allowed “PAYDAY 2 had become the largest gaming community on Steam, with 7.1 million users.” Now, they have managed to increase their capital in recent years and, with it, «Paid off a large proportion of our debts, strengthened our financial position», giving strength to the study to allow “The continued and successful development of PAYDAY 3 in 2021, all key steps in putting Starbreeze back on the map as an industry.”
The study seems to have recovered a good moment, although what can best defend that argument is the arrival of Payday 3 and its commercial success. For this, they were implemented “Changes during the quarter to strengthen our organization within marketing and business development and I continued to recruit the best developers for our studies and in doing so created the best possible conditions for the future of the company.” It may be that Payday 3 is the game that ensures a result, although the situation is no longer the same. Pulling the studio’s flagship to “make sure” success is going to be a firm step in this comeback.
At least at the studio level, Sjögren believes that “Starbreeze is a much stronger company today than it was a year ago. We are very confident and thirsty for revenge and excited to be able to fully focus on developing our intellectual property with PAYDAY front and center ». Finally, make it clear that they now present “With expanded development capacity and continued good demand for all of PAYDAY, we are uniquely positioned for future growth. I am really looking forward to continuing the work with Starbreeze and the opportunities before us. “
You want to see what you are able to present with this game, because Payday has always been a successful product and a clear alternative to multiplayer action. For now, not much more can be said about this title, but it seems that it is among the games planned for this year. We will wait for news about Payday 3 in the future.
