This announcement comes after a difficult period for Payday 3 . The game was released on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, arriving on Game Pass since launch. However, it struggled to attract players and in September 2023 the developer officially stated that the game did not meet expectations.

Starbreeze, developer of Payday 3 announced that he had removed from the role of CEO Tobias Sjögren . In his place, the company has temporarily appointed Juergen Goeldner, waiting to find a person who will definitively obtain the role of CEO. Goeldner is a member of the company's leadership team and previously led Focus Home Interactive.

Starbreeze's statement

Payday 3 masks

“The company has a clear strategy focused on creating compelling games on proprietary and licensed IP,” it said in a note to investors. “The board's consolidated assessment is that execution of the strategy requires diverse leadership. Juergen Goeldner has been part of the board of directors since 2023 and, with over 40 years of industry experience, represents a solid interim solution.”

At the time of his ouster, Sjögren had been at the helm of Starbreeze for three years and the board recognized that it was a challenging role. “Tobias has taken the helm of Starbreeze at a difficult stage in its journey and we wish him well in his future endeavors,” the company said.

As for Payday 3, it was announced in February that it would soon receive an offline mode and many changes to satisfy players.