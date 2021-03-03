Electric cars, space rockets, electronic means of payment in the beginning and, now, city construction. Elon Musk wants to create a city in the south-central state of Texas, called Starbase. And for this he would have to change the one of one that already exists, Boca Chica.

This Tuesday, Musk tweeted: “Creating the city of Starbase, Texas” in what would be an apparent reference to renaming the home of SpaceX’s development facility in Boca Chica Village along the Gulf of Mexico, very close to the southern border.

To soften, he continued with a more poetic line: “From there to Mars, and from there to the stars.”

Of course, it is only a wish: it is not easy to change the name of a city, due to the built-in bureaucratic logic.

Creating the city of Starbase, Texas – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 2, 2021

In fact, Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr issued a short statement Tuesday in response to speculation from SpaceX. Treviño said SpaceX officially approached Cameron County to convert Boca Chica Village into the city of Starbase, Texas. And he warned that to move forward, Musk must follow all legal steps “in accordance with applicable law” of the state.

“If SpaceX and Elon Musk wish to follow this path, they must comply with all state statutes of incorporation. Cameron County will process any appropriate petition in accordance with applicable law,” the judge clarified.

The Boca Grande judge’s response to Musk’s proposal

Boca Chica Village is an unincorporated community in Cameron County that is already famous for prototype launches of spaceships, SpaceX’s next-generation spacecraft. If the idea of ​​Musk’s name change comes to fruition, we could start reading: “SpaceX launches Starship from Starbase.”

Everything indicates that Musk takes it much more seriously than it sounds. And even consider doing something that “far exceeds” the Boca Chica area.

Not only does Musk look up

The world’s second-richest man and tycoon isn’t the only one with space ambitions. In addition to his dispute with Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and CEO of the aerospace company Blue Origin, now appeared a Japanese businessman with a striking proposal.

Yusaku Maezawa, chosen as the world’s first tourist to orbit the Moon, announced on Wednesday a campaign to find eight crew members with a creative vocation to accompany him on his journey, scheduled for 2023.

Maezawa, founder and CEO of Japan’s largest online fashion retail business, Zozo (ZozoTown), launched a recruitment campaign whose registration It will last until March 14 to invite to the project, baptized as “dearMoon” (dear Moon), all those who see themselves as artists.

The Japanese billionaire announced his space journey in 2018 and then signaled his desire to bring eight artists with him.

As he explained in a video posted on his social networks, Maezawa began to wonder what he meant by an artist and came to the conclusion that “it can be anyone who is anywhere in the world doing some creative activity.”

The entrepreneur only requires two requirements to apply to join what will be the first private space trip in history, in which it is expected that a total of between 10 and 12 people participate.

The first is “that it is people who consider that this trip to space can expand their creativity in order to do something useful for society” and that, with this in mind, “that you think you can support the rest of the crew“he said in the video.

【発 表】 2023 年 に 予 定 し て い る 月 旅行 に 8 名 様 を ご 招待 し ま す。 本 日 よ り 応 募 受 付 開始 し ま す！ み ん な で 楽 し い 旅行 に し #dearMoonhttps://t.co/xBtOyJMIUh – 前 澤 友 作 ┃ 月 旅行 に 8 名 ご 招待 (@ yousuck2020) March 2, 2021

The space battle is open.

