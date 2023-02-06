Starace to Business: “I’m ready to stay”

“I have already said that I am available for another term, the government already knows that”. Don’t mince words Francesco Starace, CEO of Enel, who in an interview with Affaritaliani.it – on the occasion of the launch of the company’s new energy hub in Catania – confirms his intention to remain in the saddle of the company with the highest market capitalization. The Gigafactory 3Sun in Cataniawhich by 2024 will be the largest solar panel factory in Europe, with a production capacity of 3GW per yearand will use an innovative technology unique in the world, swill be developed on the outskirts of Catania, a city that is not by chance defined as the most innovative in the South.

But the theme of appointments remains very topical. By the end of March, in fact, the government will have to present the lists for the renewal of the boards of directors of the main investee companies such as Eni, Enel, Poste Italiane, Leonardo, Terna and Enav.

Many consider Starace’s experience at the helm of the company to be concluded, ready to be replaced by Stefano Donnarumma. But persistent rumors tell of two trends in an evolution phase: the first, that the current CEO is far from willing to give up the scepter. And this is because of the accusations against him – mainly that he has increased debt from 60 to 105 billion in nine years – are to be considered inaccurate because in the meantime investments have been made for the green transition and to complete the acquisition of Endesa, the largest M&A transaction in Europe in the energy field.

The second point it is that Donnarumma’s name came out a little too early, with an atypical mechanism given that there is a risk that the pope will enter and cardinal will leave the decisions of the government and the MEF. It is as if one had chosen to “burn” a name on the altar of the need to keep covered what could ultimately keep its place. Will it really be like this or, instead, with Occam’s razor, is the simplest solution to be considered the most suitable? We will see.

Starace, during the interview, also applauded the government’s work in supporting the energy and industrial system. And he recalled that the solar panels, which will be produced in Catania, being made of silicon, free from dependence on the so-called rare earths. When fully operational, approx 50 thousand jobs.

