Enel, Starace: “We have been awarded 3.5 billion from the Pnrr to upgrade the networks”

Enel was awarded 3.5 billion out of the 4 billion earmarked by the Pnrr for upgrading the networks. But investments could more than double, up to an additional 5 billion, with funds from RepowerEu. “We are discussing this recalibration of resources with Minister Lease,” he announced in an interview at Sole 24 Ore the CEO of Enel, Francesco Starace. The Pnrr funds will serve “to strengthen the capacity of low and medium voltage networks, which bring energy to homes and businesses, to accommodate the production of distributed renewable plants. And to support the electrification of energy consumption, giving more capacity to those who request it in terms of power increase for 1.5 million delivery points. And again, to increase the resilience of the grid throughout the national territory to cope with extraordinary weather events. The tender was issued within a year of delay, but we’re finally here: work has started throughout Italy on 24 projects Noon: 1.7 billion goes to Sicily, Calabria, Basilicata, Puglia, Campania, Sardinia, Abruzzo and Molisand, where there was more need especially for resilience. To the funds of the Pnrr is added a share of 10%, for 350 million, recognized by Arera as an incentive to complete the works on schedule”.

The government is working to reallocate the Pnrr funds that it is feared will not be able to spend and to strengthen the interventions with the funds of the RepowerEu. Will Enel also be involved? “A dialogue is already underway on these issues with the Minister for European Affairs, Raffaele Fitto who is dealing specifically with them. We have verified that if RepowerEu funds can be spent between 2023 and 2027, we could make further investments between 2 and 4 billion, both for resilience and for absorbing renewable capacity. If instead, as we are thinking of doing, the time period were extended up to 2030, investments could be between 3 and 5 billion. The possibility of investing more is proving to be fundamental because with the energy crisis the requests for the connection of renewable plants have exploded. The demand for electrification is also growing: many companies, in the paper sector and other sectors, are moving away from gas to switch to self-produced renewable electricity. Every month we register more requests for connection to solar panels than the previous one, for a year now. Minister Fitto is trying to carry out a recalibration of the funds also of the Pnrr which cannot be allocated in the time available with the funds of RepowerEu”.



