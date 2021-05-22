Star + announced that it has started production of a bioseries inspired by the life of the sports legend and Argentine boxing champion Oscar ‘Ringo’ Bonavena.

Through a statement, it was shared that the production will investigate the passage of the protagonist in the world of boxing and entertainment. Also, your success and the end of your career will be addressed.

“This fiction series tells the life of a sports idol, a person who knew how to build his own fame to the point of taking it to the category of myth, by quickly succeeding and dying young in a tragic way. It is a true and spicy story, about a unique character, that deserves to be told ”, commented Fernando Barbosa, general manager of local productions of The Walt Disney company Latin America.

What will we see in the Oscar Bonavena series?

The fiction will have a dramatic tone, humor, thriller and a modern and powerful aesthetic. Its plot will draw two time lines that will cross the eight episodes that compose it.

On the other, the story will go through the milestones of ‘Ringo’s life in a chronological way, beginning with his humble origins and the close relationship with his parents and siblings, and continuing with his arrival in amateur boxing and his rapid rise, his debut. at Madison Square Garden in New York, and his consecration as Argentine champion.

Star plus: service premiere date scheduled for August 2021

Through their social networks, it was reported that Star + will be launched in Latin America on August 31, 2021.