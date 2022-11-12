As we have already reported, Lucasfilm and Studio Ghibli confirmed that they have made a deal for a new animated product. Initially it was not known about what, but not too much later it was discovered that the project is related to Star Wars and more precisely to The Mandalorian. Now, finally, we know exactly what it is. The work is called Zen – Grogu and Dust Bunnies and will be available from today, November 12, 2022.

As you can see below, Disney + shared a tweet explaining that Zen – Grogu and Dust Bunnies (the latter are known in Italian as “blacks of darkness” first appeared in My Neighbor Totoro and then in The Enchanted City) is a new hand-animated product. It is indicated that it will be available from 12 November 2022 (second American time zone, at the time of writing it is not yet available in Italy).

The accompanying image shows Grogu and the blacks of the dark, with a very simple graphic style. The name “Zen” suggests that it is a product probably designed to show relaxing situations, perhaps in which Grogu explores and makes friends with the blacks of the dark.

Zen – Grogu and Dust Bunnies release date coincides with third anniversary of the premiere of The Mandalorian series, from which Grogu comes. Grogu is also known as Baby Yoda, as he is of the same race as the Jedi Master.

The anime short film is directed by Studio Ghibli veteran Katsuya Kondowhose impressive credentials include the animation direction and character design of Kiki’s Home Delivery and Ponyo on the Cliff, as well as key animation from My Neighbor Totoro and Princess Mononoke.

With regard to the origin of the collaborationthe producers say that Studio Ghibli co-founders Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki have long known Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, and that Zen – Grogu and Dust Bunnies is “a symbol of their many years of friendship.”