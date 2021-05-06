Star Wars ended the Skywalker saga with the film trilogy starring Rey and Kylo Ren. Despite negative reviews from various fans, it has been a lucrative source of income for the company, securing more sequels.

For the moment, Lucasfilm has been patiently developing the new Star Wars trilogy. As announced in the last edition of Comic-Con, the films will arrive on December 22, 2023, December 19, 2025 and December 17, 2027.

Without a doubt, enough time for the creative team to rethink their ideas for the new galactic odyssey and avoid disappointing fans of the saga. In this scenario, the name of Zack Snyder has sounded like a strong candidate to direct a future installment.

The universe founded by George Lucas continues to expand. Photo: Lucasfilm

In an interview for The Times, the director spoke about the possibility of collaborating with a franchise like Star wars and explained the complications. It didn’t take long for the remarks to recall his experience directing Justice League under pressure from Warner Bros.

“Where it gets difficult is when you take a director with a personal point of view and ask him to participate in something that is not asking for that. The day laborer filmmaker? There are many and they are good, ”Snyder said.

“It turns out that I have a specific point of view. The lesson I’ve learned is that for me, as a filmmaker, it’s much easier to create a world and invite you into it, as opposed to saying, ‘Let me put my gear in your wheel.’