













Star Wars: Your open world game created by Ubisoft could arrive in early 2024 | EarthGamer

The information comes from Kotaku, whose sources say that its launch was planned between April 2023 and March 2024. However, it is more likely that his arrival will be early next year. It could even be gone until 2025 if something comes up in its development.

Other information about this new title of Star Wars is that we will be able to see something of him during Ubisoft Forward. This will be a company event dedicated to its upcoming titles, which will be held on June 12. So fans of the galactic saga will have something to look forward to in this presentation.

It should be noted that this information about Ubisoft and its game of Star Wars it’s nothing official. So you have to take it with some caution until they themselves reveal something. Although we must admit that it sounds exciting that we may have news soon. Does this title excite you?

What else awaits Star Wars in the world of video games?

In addition to the Ubisoft title, Star Wars will be very active in the world of video games in the coming years. To begin with, we are waiting for the remake of Knights of the Old Republic, although it does not have a release date yet. But it was already announced as a PS5 exclusive.

Source: Quantic Dream

Other projects in the series include a couple of games from EA and Respawn. These will be a new first-person experience as well as a strategy game.. Finally, we will have a Quantic Dream title, which will be located in the time of the High Republic. whatWhich of these catches your attention the most?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about games and other topics.