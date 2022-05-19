kathleen kennedypresident of Lucasfilm, in an interview for Vanity Fair about the future of the franchise indicated the lesson they learned from Solo: A Star Wars Story : “that you cannot replace the actors who portrayed the characters in the original saga.”

“Only”the spin-off that told the origin of the most famous smuggler in the galaxy (who was played by Harrison Ford in the original trilogy), did not do well, as it did not get good numbers at the box office and was battered by critics.

Star Wars builds a young cast that must go, little by little, relegating the legendary faces of the original trilogy. Photo: Disney Plus.

Ewan McGregor the exception

Despite the fact that one of the most anticipated projects in the franchise right now involves the return of Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenob i, the Jedi Master that actor Alec Guinness played in the original “Star Wars” movie and who is one of the younger versions of classic characters, Kennedy said about it:

“There must be moments along the way where you learn things. It seems so clear now that we can’t do that.” With this statement, the franchise would be ruling out the idea of ​​creating reissues of its classic characters, but continuing to create new and attractive roles, as the recent success of “The Mandalorian” has shown.

Kathleen Kennedy: “Star Wars is basically just one story. George Lucas was always dealing with different episodes. Ironically, he was serializing his narrative.” Photo: AP.

digital actors

Although both the characters of Luke Skywalker as Leia Organa’s were rejuvenated for the series “The Mandalorian” and the tape “Rogue One”, respectively, the saga does not want to depend on these digital models, while building a young cast that must go, little by little, relegating the legendary faces of the original trilogy.

“What’s unique about Star Wars is that it’s basically one story. george lucas I was always dealing with different episodes. Ironically, she was serializing her narrative. He was influenced by Flash Gordon and the cliffhangers in theaters. All of that made up the DNA of Star Wars, so I think it’s organic that we’ve made the transition to television,” Kennedy added in the now-famous interview.