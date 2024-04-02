Star Wars: X-Wing It is still considered one of the best video games ever based on George Lucas' series. What other title was able to simulate the space combat seen in the films with such love? This despite the fact that it was really difficult to tame. Extremely difficult in some moments, so much so that a frustrated player he did to pieces the floppies that contained the game and sent them to the developers because he couldn't pass a mission.
He was the one who told what happened, laughing about it David Wessman, one of the mission designers for Star Wars: X-Wing, at the Game Developers Conference last week. The developer first explained how the team approached the issue of authenticity, making the series special: “For the X-Wing series we chose a very serious approach to simulating combat in space. I'm kind of a nerd. Even though other games They offered the chance to be the pilot of a starfighter, they were basically action games with space combat. The X-Wings required players to develop the skills of a real pilot: energy management, situational awareness.”
Innocent floppies suffering
Naturally the search for realism also led to some problems balancingas admitted by Wessman himself, so much so that it attracted the ire of some fans, including that of the floppy disk being torn to pieces:
“It was too hard. Really hard. We made the classic beginner's mistake of adjusting the difficulty to our skill level, and we were really good at the game. Since there were no tricks to use, no tricks to escape unscathed, you had to complete the mission or end it there. Unfortunately, for mission four, Protect the Medical Frigate – one of mine – we got a lot of letters from angry people. One guy got so angry that he took it to the next level: he cut floppy disks into little pieces. Ouch.”
After X-Wing, the series was enriched by TIE Fighter (1994), X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter (1997) and X-Wing Alliance (1999).
