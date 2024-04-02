Star Wars: X-Wing It is still considered one of the best video games ever based on George Lucas' series. What other title was able to simulate the space combat seen in the films with such love? This despite the fact that it was really difficult to tame. Extremely difficult in some moments, so much so that a frustrated player he did to pieces the floppies that contained the game and sent them to the developers because he couldn't pass a mission.

He was the one who told what happened, laughing about it David Wessman, one of the mission designers for Star Wars: X-Wing, at the Game Developers Conference last week. The developer first explained how the team approached the issue of authenticity, making the series special: “For the X-Wing series we chose a very serious approach to simulating combat in space. I'm kind of a nerd. Even though other games They offered the chance to be the pilot of a starfighter, they were basically action games with space combat. The X-Wings required players to develop the skills of a real pilot: energy management, situational awareness.”