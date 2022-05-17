Star Wars will not replace classic characters with new actorsjust as it happened in the movie Han Solo.

This was announced by the president of lucasfilm, kathleen kennedyin an interview with Vanity Fairwhere he spoke clearly about what they have learned in these years.

The executive revealed that, based on the results obtained by the film starring AIden Ehrenreich and Donald Gloverunderstood that they should not resort to the resource of substitution.

Interestingly, this case does not seem to have the same impact when talking about the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, starring Ewan McGregorwho will assume the role announced alec guinness in 1977.

Ewan McGregor is the exception. Image: Lucasfilm.

In this case, the public response was much more favorable, since many fans became familiar with his interpretation of the Jedi Master in the three films that serve as a prequel to the original saga.

Star Wars Won’t Replace Classic Characters With New Actors, But It Could Use CGI

One of the teachings that he apparently obtained lucasfilm of his most recent projects, is that the public reacted much more favorably to faces recreated with special effects.

Perhaps the most notorious was the one we saw in The Mandalorianwhen a rejuvenated version of Luke Skywalker makes an appearance near the end; however, this resource was used before.

This seems like a better option. Image: Lucasfilm.

In Star Wars: Rogue One we could see again Moff Tarkinplayed by the late actor Peter Cushing, as well as a recreation of the face of Carrie Fisher.

On this occasion, both were well received by the followers of the saga of George Lucas, and for what he showed kathleen kennedythey could use this resource again.

Plans for new films remain undisclosed, but it is known that Disney wanted to leave the characters of the original work behind to focus on other universes.

Do you think this strategy will work? Tell us in the comments