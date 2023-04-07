













Star Wars will have 3 new movies and Daisy Ridley returns

Project managers will be James Mangold (Logan, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny), dave filoni (The Mandalorian, Ahsoka) and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (Ms. Marvel, Saving Face).

However, kathleen kennedy revealed what each of the new movies of starwars, which we can anticipate that they will not be connected in the form of a trilogy, they are separate. James Mangold’s will talk about the dawn of the Jedi.

Source: Lucasfilm

Dave Filoni’s will connect the stories of The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka and other series of DisneyPlus. Obaid’s film will narrate the events that occur after Rise of Skywalker with everything and Daisy Ridley, who tries to put together a new Jedi order.

Daisy Ridley attended the event to confirm her participation. We must not lose sight of the fact that in this production they will touch on the theme of the New Jedi Order, which was part of the expanded universe and is now only Legends.

We also recommend: Why the Star Wars series is succeeding where the sequels failed

On the other hand, the actors who will be in the films or projects of both Dave Filoni and James Mangold were not announced, however, we can anticipate that at least we will have Pedro Pascal, unless something bad happens to the Mandalorian in the last season of his series.

A preview of Ahsokaanother series that will connect not only with The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fettalso with SW Rebels.

Did this announcement excite you? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news at Google news.