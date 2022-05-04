A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away… George Lucas created starwars, one of the biggest franchises in cinema and with a universe of endless appearance to date, although several fans deny the offspring that sprung from its success. Prequels or sequels, they were all stoned to death and treated as sacrilege. A harsh siege comparable to Order 66 that now makes us wonder: was it really that bad?

On the occasion of May 4, we remember the controversy surrounding the prequel trilogy, including “The Phantom Menace”, “Attack of the Clones” and “Revenge of the Sith”. A wonderful story, but terribly executed. The rise and fall of the Jedi was a material that aroused the fascination of every fan. It was impossible that there is no room for disappointment in the face of gigantic expectations. The golden age syndrome was of no help at the time.

YOU CAN SEE: “Doctor Strange 2″, Peru premiere: where to buy tickets and what are the times?

Unlike the episodes under the Disney label, the prequels did not run like a headless chicken, but had George Lucas himself as the mind behind the project and, despite that, long-time fans felt alien to a saga that pointed to a new audience. The tone and argumentative style of the films were different from their predecessors. However, even the naysayers couldn’t help but look at them just to learn about Darth Vader’s origin, the mythology behind it, and little glimpses of greatness.

The first installment was boring; the second, pastelosa, and the third, inconsistent. In all of them, the narration was muddled, the CGI wildly artificial, the heaviness of the political plot was distracting, the comic relief was truly a pain, several characters were wasted… At the end of the day, it felt like an unfinished experiment that it was Impossible to ignore the sloppy seams.

YOU CAN SEE: “Passion of hawks 2”, chapter 55 online: where and how to watch the new episode?

Of the three episodes, “Revenge of the Sith” was always rescued by fans who grew up and became part of “Star Wars” thanks to the prequels. It is not for less, considering that Anakin’s transformation into Darth Vader is the turning point for which the trilogy was built. This critical moment was what was expected from the beginning. Thanks to the acquired complexity and tragedy, the film not only expands the fictional universe, but also enriches it.

In that sense, it makes the journey of the protagonist, the wait and all the sorrow worthwhile. If to a greater or lesser extent, it depends on each generation of fans, as well as the facet of “Star Wars” that you marveled at.