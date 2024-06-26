Episode 5 of Star Wars: The Acolyte It had everything, the revelation of a new enemy, a good number of deaths that many did not see coming and the appearance of cortosis in a much clearer way.

It is worth noting that the explanation of the costosis within Star Wars: The Acolyte comes with a good amount of spoilers, not only for the new series available on Disney Plusalso from other stories within the “lore” of George Lucas’s original story.

If you already saw less The Acolyte and you have doubts about what the costosis is about, here we are going to explain to you what this material is about, which is key for many characters in this franchise that transcends cinema, comics and television.

Star Wars: What is costosis?

The costosis within Star Wars It is described as a very rare, fibrous mineral with conductive properties that hinder the functioning of the lightsabers used by both Jedi and Sith.

However, Cortosis is not an infallible material, as it can be destroyed by the lightsaber itself with continuous attacks. The ideal is that whoever carries it uses it as a melee weapon or as protection.

Source: Marvel

Within the universe of Star Wars, this material was smuggled out of Bespin’s Cloud City, which was once managed by Lando Calrissian.

Cortosis in Star Wars: The Acolyte

In the fifth episode of Star Wars: The Acolyte we see a duel between a new sith who is now part of this work and several Jedi who are supposed to stop him. This villain named Qimir is the one who trained and used Mae for his benefit, which was to assassinate Jedi.

Now, of all the outfit that this character has, The most important part is, without a doubt, the helmet, which is made of corticosteroids.. This is the first time that it has been seen in such a relevant way within a Star Wars live-action, since it had already been shown or mentioned in comics and animated series.

Source: Lucasfilm

On several occasions we saw how Qimir stopped the Jedi’s lightsabers with his helmet, rendering them useless for a considerable moment. If we add to this that his hand-to-hand combat skills are notable, he became an instant threat to his rivals.

All Qimir wanted was for the Jedi to let him use his power as he pleased without being hunted, and finally, having an acolyte meant being able to live under the Sith regime of a master and student.

How many episodes does Star Wars: The Acolyte have?

Without problems, Star Wars: The Acolyte reached its highest point during episode 5, especially since it was the one in which we saw a series of deaths that had not happened in a long time and in a way that many consider graphic.

We still have to see what will happen with Mae and Verosha. Likewise, we also need to know what will happen with Qimir and who he will go after or how he will continue with the change of place between the twins.

Source: Lucasfilm

Now, don’t forget that Star Wars: The Acolyte will have a total of 8 episodes of which we only have 3 left. This means that in the remainder of the series all the loose ends of the series will have to be resolved and explain what the hell is happening with the Sith and their appearance, since it is Guess there hasn’t been one in over a thousand years.

Maybe it's not the time to worry too much about Star Wars lore and rather we should wait for the series to close as it should.