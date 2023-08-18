“Star Wars: Visions” is but an opportunity for fans to see the franchise reinterpreted through the unique storytelling approach. Now that formula is being applied to comics, as Marvel starts his own seriesStar Wars: Visions“.

Like the animated series, “Star Wars: Visions” of Marvel will present several short stories in the universe of Star Wars represented in distinctive artistic styles. Kicking off the new series will be writer/artist Peach Momoko, who previously worked on the anthology series “Star Wars: Darth Vader – Black, White & Red“.

Check out the slide gallery below to see Momoko’s stunning watercolor art for this issue: Momoko’s issue promises to offer new insights into the inner workings of the Sith. This story explores a Sith cult that venerates a revered Sith Lord centuries after his death. A cultist named Ankok believes that she may be the rightful heir to the Dark Side, but not everyone agrees.

“I wanted to tell a story about a cult. And I felt that within the universe of Star Wars, the Dark Side was something that related to when a human, or something living, loses itself and then wants to depend on believing something to hope to live,” Momoko told StarWars.com. “I think that falling to the Dark Side is not something to be ashamed of. It can save you. Sometimes the dark side can help you overcome your trauma and fear. In the story, Ankok’s belief is that the time for light to defeat darkness is over. It is time to accept the darkness. And Tata is only using the Dark Side to help those who need a ‘dark light.’”

“Star Wars: Visions” #1 will be released on November 15, 2023.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: Honestly for me, the comics were lost when the digital format won, in the end they were also always expensive in our country, but the art in this adaptation seems great to me.