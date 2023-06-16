It hasn’t even been two years since our review of the first season of Star Wars: Visions that we already find ourselves dealing with the second block of the animated series by license plate Disney+ that we loved so much… or hated. In fact, a moderately successful season, with almost iconic episodes, was not enough to standardize spirits around one of the most adored and divisive brands in cinematic history. However, we are sure that if you are here you have at least appreciated the first experiment and, among the curious and the experts, you would like to understand together what were the points they made this second season popular as welland maybe find out some curiosities. So leave your prejudices and fears behind you and enjoy the review with us Star Wars: Visions Volume 2.

Original title: Star Wars: Visions 2

English title: Star Wars: Visions 2

Japanese release: May 4, 2023

Italian release: May 4, 2023

Platform: Disney+

Type: Adventure, Mystery, Sci-Fi

Number of episodes: 9

Duration: from 11 to 18 minutes

Animation studios: El Guiri Studios, Cartoon Saloon, Punkrobot, Aardman, Studio Mir, Studio La Cachette, 88 Pictures, D’Art Shtajio & Lucasfilm, Triggerfish

Adapted from: Unpublished

Tongue: Japanese, English (Audio), Italian (Audio) We reviewed Star Wars: Visions via the Disney+ streaming platform.

The distinctive Star Wars stamp

During the Star Wars Daythat is to say May the fourth (well played Disney!) we were delighted by the second round of what could become a sort of fixture for the universe created by Lucasfilm, given the visual, stylistic and narrative merits of the series. And in fact, according to rumors, a third series should already be in the works. In the meantime he thinks about it Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 to keep the trademarks of the franchise are alive and recognizablefrom the script (fights with lightsabers and in space, description of countries and planets) to the plots (good and evil, nature and civilization, the fight against adversity), and does so by entrusting the work to nine new different animation studios, with as many self-contained episodes (with more or less open endings) set in the universe permeated by the force. Stories that, just like for Love, Deaths & Robots (as I already told you for last season) they know how to be distinct, different, and original, from each other, while maintaining the same common thread with the brand, passing through topics and content that every fan associates with Star Wars, with some news. If the first block had in fact danced on the thin line between good and evil, this season the border is crossed several times, showing unprecedented angles of the dark side of the force. A fact that should not be underestimated, because the good reception of these works could also influence the brand itself. In fact, I want to remind you that we are talking about a different series from the rest of the franchise, and that even if it is not considered “officially canonical” (plate not imposed so as not to limit its creativity) it has all the potential to tear it apart in the future, writing new chapters of this ever-expanding universe.

Nine shades of red

Evaluating every single episode makes little sense, so I will limit myself to indicating once again the strong points and the most characteristic ones, starting with the initial one. Self “The duel” had beautifully anticipated how Japan would be a predominant theme for last season, the same is done “Sith“, by the Spanish studio El Guiri. The dark side of the force and its various nuances, linked to the world of the sect, will in fact be predominant. An episode full of colors and sensations, sufficient to show that Disney is on track and that it does not let itself be influenced by mental or fan-base restrictions and limits (unlike other brands of the animation giant); an explosion of ideas and colors, with new plots and characters with an enviable Lore (see The Cave of the Howler) which show us the multiple ramifications of the red force. A dark side in many cases not portrayed as absolute evilbut almost as something natural, intrinsic in the universe, necessary to balance (as for the Taoist Yin) the values ​​of the Jedi, as beautifully shown by the episode Journey to the Dark Headby the Mir studio, not the last to arrive considering the successes of Avatar, the legend of Korra, and Dota 2: Dragonblood. We observe a characterization, that of strength, which crosses different styles and eras: from stop-motion to the “classic” one, from animations that recall the more well-known classic American and Oriental ones, up to the exquisitely European ones, which have rarely found as much space as this season. Not to mention the many intervals investigated, ranging from the period of the empire to the one after its formation, or even from the era straddling the extinction of the Sith up to the galactic civil war. In short, a spectrum of colors that will fully satisfy you.

Difficulties forge the soul

If the main thread pursues the dark side of the force, the narrative intersects various themes, many tragically current. The first certainly concerns affections and personal relationships, with a focus on the concept of family, whether it is of blood or not. The growth and evolution of these tragic heroes goes through poignant episodes (The Cave of the Howler), where the Sith are not only evil, but a divisive force (The spy dancer) and, as already shown in the filmography, a source of suffering and broken ties (Among the stars). In this painful scenario it is the female characters who take charge of the injustices, whether they are girls or women who cry for their children, and this is certainly indicative of the changing times and which want to leave more space (as was the case for Princess Leia) for figures that are not the classic male heroes of the genre. This second season shows all her empathy with modernity and the difficulties that have distinguished her even when focuses on racial discrimination and the exploitation of resources, in more or less “heavy” ways. In “Golak Bandits“, “The tomb” And “Among the stars” the plundering of resources typical of the empire also passes through the exploitation of the local populations of these planets, with elements and processes that deliberately recall those that actually occurred in human history. It is certainly significant that the only episode produced in collaboration with the Lucasfilm, is also the one who tries to launch the strongest message of union among the nine present. A search for the Kyber crystals which is shown in the same way as diamond mines in third world countries, with all the (in some cases trivial) teachings attached. A register on several levels therefore, which offers entertainment, but also profound ideas.

Animation studios in the limelight

Themes, animation styles and direction emerge victorious this season too, and this is first of all thanks to the international studies involved: this time in fact we don’t have mainly Japanese exponents, but groups based in Europe, between Ireland, Great Britain, France and Spain (too bad there isn’t Italy), and in the rest of the world, such as in Chile, India, Korea south and South Africa. Precisely for this possibility of limelight (some animation studios have staked a lot of their name on the respective episode) the average level of episodes is probably equal, if not higher than last season. A slight decline, if you want to find it, is to be attributed to the narrative devices: while fitting magnificently into the Star Wars timeline not yet touched by the official filmography, these new episodes generally avoid making a constructive contribution, as in the case of Ninth Jedi (on the color lightsabers) of T0-B1 (for the use of force by robots), of Lop & Ocho (for traditions) up to Twins (regarding ties). Stories that aimed to provide an original explanation to some fan questions, a sparkling novelty of the first season that is not reproposed in this one, less enterprising in posing sci-fi solutions. Similarly we do not find sequels or references to the episodes of volume one (such as 8 or 9) or extensive explanations, due to the shorter average length of the episodes. Instead, he chose to focus on style and psychology: the work of the Wallace & Gromit studio is very distinguishable, I Am Your Mother (I am your mother)brilliant reference to the most iconic phrase of Darth Vader and the pod race, and fantastic (at least for me) Aau’s Song, which among the movements of these fabric puppets embodies many of the Disney qualities of the past. However, there are also painful and “traumatizing” episodes such as The Cave of the Howler (in addition to those previously mentioned), as distressing as some Tim Burton animations. In short, what was lost on the narrative level was recovered on the empathic one.

Who do we recommend Star Wars: Visions to?

The answer remains the same: to almost everyone. You don’t need to be a fan of Star Wars Visions to appreciate this series, although it certainly helps. As in volume one, it could be a good opportunity for you to increase your interest in this fantasy universe, often distant from the passions of those who didn’t grow up with it. Even purists of the franchise and those who appreciate series more to Mandalorian that ad Andor they might watch these new episodes with interest, where little is affected and almost everything is disconnected and new. Every animation enthusiast should also appreciate this showcase displaying gemstones from around the world, each with its own colors, strengths, and flaws. An advice: the first episode is once again a litmus testif you appreciate it continue without delay!

A sampling of emerging animation studios

Spectacular background and setting

Self-contained stories able to excite Little resourcefulness in proposing new theories

Exaggeration in addressing some issues and teachings