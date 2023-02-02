Star Wars Visions, the acclaimed Disney+ animated series, will return this year. Although we already knew that a new season was in development, we didn’t have many details. Well, today it has not only been confirmed which are the studies in charge of creating the nine episodes that we will see in the future, but it has also been revealed exactly when is the second season of Star Wars Visions will be available.

Through the official Lucasfilms site, it has been confirmed that the second season of Star Wars Visions Coming to Disney+ on May 4, that’s right, Star Wars Day, aka May the 4th. To the surprise of many, these new chapters are not carried out by Japanese studios, but by teams from all over the world. This was what James Waugh, executive producer of Star Wars: Visions and Senior Vice President of Franchise Strategy and Content at Lucasfilm:

“The reaction to the first volume of Star Wars: Visions blew us away. We were delighted that this project inspired and resonated with so many people. We’ve always seen Star Wars: Visions as a framework for celebratory expressions of the franchise from some of the best creators working today. Animation is in a global renaissance, and we’re constantly in awe of the amount of creativity driving the medium forward. With Volume 1, the imaginative minds of Japan’s anime industry were on full display. With Volume 2, we broaden our canvas to take audiences on a global tour of some of the most talented creators from around the world. We are very proud to be able to reveal the lineup of studies we have assembled. Each short is incredible, full of heart, scope, imagination, and the values ​​that make stories distinctly Star Wars, all while opening up bold new ways of looking at what a Star Wars story can be.”

For their part, these are the nine chapters and their respective studies that we will see in the following season:

-“Sith” – El Guiri (Spain)

-“Screecher’s Reach” – Cartoon Saloon (Ireland)

-“In the Stars” – Punkrobot (Chile)

-“I Am Your Mother” – Aardman (United Kingdom)

-“Journey to the Dark Head” – Studio Mir (South Korea)

-“The Spy Dancer” – Studio La Cachette (France)

-“The Bandits of Golak” – 88 Pictures (India)

-“The Pit” D’art Shtajio (Japan), in collaboration with Lucasfilm Ltd.

-“Aau’s Song” – Triggerfish (South Africa)

At the moment it is unknown if all the episodes will be available on the same day, as in the first season, or if one will be released weekly. Remember, the second season of Star Wars Visions Coming to Disney+ on May 4. On related topics, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor It has been delayed. In the same way, the actress of Rey is willing to return to this universe.

Editor’s Note:

After how spectacular the first season of Star Wars VisionsMy expectations are pretty high. Not only will we see stories from other studios, but the animation styles and type of stories they’ll tell will be unique to each other.

Via: Star Wars