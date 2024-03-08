The new collectible card game Star Wars: Unlimited has finally landed in this part of the universe. Obviously he is inspired by one of the most important and beloved sagas of all time, so the spotlight is already on it. During this review of Star Wars: Unlimited we will go into detail setting and gameplay to understand in detail whether this title has what it takes to enter the Olympus of TCGs, or whether it will suffer a less happy fate as happened to its predecessor Star Wars: Destiny.

The Return of the Expanded Universe

Star Wars: Unlimited captures the epic atmosphere perfectly and compelling universe of Star Wars. Players find themselves immersed in a galaxy at war, with a wide variety of settings, from desert planets to cosmopolitan cities, from spaceships to iconic locations such as Tatooine And Coruscant. The universe and places are rich in details And faithful to the visual and audio aesthetics of the films, ensuring an immersive experience for Star Wars fans.

Catapulted into this world, players will find themselves at the center of continuous struggle between good and evil that resonates throughout the known cosmos. Star Wars: Unlimited takes us into a universe where valiant Jedi and dark Sith clash in epic duels, while the Galactic Empire attempts to establish its dominion over the entire galaxy.

The purpose of the production of this game is obviously not the implementation or introduction of new Star Wars sagas, but rather to take us back into breathtaking space battles and firefights on the outskirts of cities.

There is little to say from this point of view: the charm of the franchise It is also well represented in the artwork of the cards (Han Solo and Ezra a little less), and all fans of the series can sleep soundly.

Gameplay: revolutionary or not?

The gameplay of Star Wars: Unlimited is dynamic and engaging, and offers a unique combination of strategy and action. When you pick up the cards for the first time, the “dark” side of the force will immediately tempt you making you believe you can master the rules with easebut strength will help you discover the many more slowly dynamics which can be used to defeat your enemies.

Part of the game's charm is certainly due to the to recruit legendary heroes and formidable villain as Leader, assembling a custom deck of cards and challenging other players in epic face-up card battles. The game's cards represent a wide selection of characters, vehicles, locations and events from the Star Wars universe. Within each game players will be able to have fun from epic space battles to lightsaber duels and gunfire.

Precisely in this respect, we find the true “innovation“: there are two areas where you can play cards, one is the “terrestrial” one, and the other is the “aerial” one. The units face each other exclusively within these areas, and it is therefore important to balance, or surprise the opponent by exploiting the alternation between these two spaces. Even because the base”or a card chosen by each player to compose their deck and which dictates the number of hit points, it is exposed to attacks from both directions.

This makes Star Wars: Unlimited very interesting, because, even with a small number of cards in hand, you can try to prevail in one or both “zones”. Even in the composition of the decks, the players will be free to exploit area terrestrial much more than that space And vice versaso it will be fun to figure out which decks will form the meta-game and why.

Game phases

Preparation Phase

Each game begins with a setup phase, during which players shuffle their decks and draw 6 cards. These cards will form your starting hand, which will be used to start building your strategy. Every player will be able to count on just one mulligan. After that each player will put two cards face down which will be used exclusively as “resources” to pay the cost of the other cards.

Action Phase

This is the heart of the battle. The players take turns performing 1 action at a time. The player with the initiative token takes the first action, then it will be up to his opponent, and so on until both players have passed the turn consecutively.

The actions that players can perform are:

Play a card: involves “exhausting” (turning on its side) a number of resources equal to the cost of a card in the hand, and then play that card . Once depleted, a resource cannot be used again until it is “readyed” (put back upright). A bit like in Magic the cards enter already “exhausted” and can be activated in the following turn.

involves “exhausting” (turning on its side) a number of resources equal to the cost of a card in the hand, and then . Once depleted, a resource cannot be used again until it is “readyed” (put back upright). A bit like in Magic the cards enter already “exhausted” and can be activated in the following turn. Attacking with a unit: a player exhausts a ready unit he controls, and chooses what to attack. Can attack an enemy unit in the same area of an opponent, or its basis . If it attacks the base, it deals damage to it equal to the power of the attacking unit (the red number on its card). The purpose of the game is to be the first player to destroy your opponent's base . If he attacks the player's unit instead, both units will suffer damage equal to their respective power.

a player exhausts a ready unit he controls, and chooses what to attack. Can in the of an opponent, or . If it attacks the base, it deals damage to it equal to the power of the attacking unit (the red number on its card). The is to be the first player to . If he attacks the player's unit instead, both units will suffer damage equal to their respective power. Use an action ability: If a card has an action ability, you can resolve it (paying any necessary costs).

If a card has an action ability, you can resolve it (paying any necessary costs). Take the lead and/or pass: in both cases the players they can't do anything. In the first case you take the initiative token and therefore guarantee yourself the possibility of going first in the following turn. The only downside is that you can't do anything else during this turn. While in the second you can easily wait for your opponent's move, and then decide whether to do something else or not.

Resolution Phase

Once the action phase is completed, players can Draw Cards, make another card a Resource, and Ready cards.

These phases are repeated cyclically until the end of the gamewith players trying to achieve match objectives, such as defeating opponents or completing specific missions, as they adapt to changing playing conditions and the opponent's moves. With a smooth and dynamic gameplay sequence, Star Wars: Unlimited delivers an immersive experience and addictive for gamers all skill levels.

Not just Single Player

Star Wars: Unlimited also offers an experience addictive multiplayerwhere you can face friends and opponents from all over the world in competitive tournaments and online battles:

Versus Mode: Players compete in one-on-one matches, using their teams of characters and ships to defeat their opponent. Campaign Mode: Players can take on a series of pre-determined challenges, following a narrative storyline that takes them through various missions and objectives inspired by the Star Wars universe. Co-op mode: Players can team up to take on cooperative challenges against computer opponents or tackle campaign mode challenges together.

Magic led the way with the format Commandermaking the Multiplayer experience interesting and giving new life even to cards that have been dead for centuries. Star Wars: Unlimited he made this concept his owntrying to realize the co-op mode.

The outer rim of the Galaxy

Star Wars: Unlimited therefore offers an immersive and action-packed experience for fans, allowing them to fully immerse themselves in the epic universe of the saga. We already know that the game will be supported with the release of Expansions and Updateswith new cards, characters and game mechanics, keeping it challenging and constantly evolving.

The most experienced know that the fulcrum of success for a TCG is definitely feed the Community. From what we know, tournaments will be organized encouraging interaction between players through online forums and events, so as to continuously grow the community and keep it alive.

The title certainly has its side strong franchise it's a fresh and sparkling gameplay which hides considerable challenges for players. It is clear that the balancing and therelease of new expansions it will serve to decide whether this game will entertain us for a long time or not, but we are certainly faced with a good step forward compared to its predecessor.

One point against the title is certainly the quantity of tokens, really too high. After the first setup we preferred to use simple dice to keep the board more tidy. It is certainly a flaw that can be solved with little, perhaps with new themed sets, but it certainly would have been better to offer something less complex.