Ubisoft Massive is working on a new game by Star Warsas we already knew, and the team is now looking for playtesters who can collaborate on the project. There’s just one problem: you have to live in Malmö in Sweden (or in the immediate vicinity) to be able to work, since all available roles are in the office. Of course the job is salaried and free lunch, drinks and snacks are provided.

For us Italians it is therefore nothing interesting, but this personnel search shows that the Star Wars game is advancing in development and the team has a few prototypes on their hands to put through their paces. We can consider it good news.

Recall that this Star Wars project in development at Ubisoft Massive was announced in January 2021. We know that the game is in production with the Snowdrop engine, also used for The Division and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Ubisoft works on many projects, Star Wars is just one of them

The game will be an open world adventure with a strong focus on the storyat least according to what reported by the creative director Julian Gerighty.

“First, we want it to be a unique game in the sagawith a compelling story and a series of characters that players can relate to and connect with,” he said at the time of the presentation of the game. “We want to take what is familiar and resonant of Star Wars and tell the stories of new characters who have their own motivations and their own stakes”.

During a financial meeting last February, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said that the “revolutionary” Star Wars game was in the “early stage of development”, hinting that its release was still several years away. Tom Henderson had also spoken around the same time about the project.