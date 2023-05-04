There seems to be one real-time strategy on Star Wars under development at a known teamaccording to what seems to suggest Andy Robinson, journalist of VGC and ex-developer himself, with good connections in the industry.

Robinson is usually considered a rather reliable source, if only because he seems to know several people who work within the gaming industry, so such a direct reference cannot go unnoticed, as we see in the tweet below.

“I guess there isn’t long to wait for a RTS extension of Star Wars by a well-known developer”, he replied to Josh West who pointed out that 16 years have passed since Star Wars: Empire at War, during which there have been no new strategic games based on the same universe.

All that remains is to wait for an official announcement and start thinking about what the “big team” could be working on the project. Considering the experts in RTS, we can probably bet on well-known names like Relic or Creative Assembly, considering that Disney he probably wanted to entrust the development to someone already well versed in the sector.

The manufacturer previously reported that it had a busy schedule outgoing games for the future on Star Wars, with the idea of ​​practically launching a large caliber one every six months, or so.