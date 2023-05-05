May the force be with you. A phrase that has entered the collective imagination, which has spanned generations and which has become the symbol of a saga that has come down to us since the early 1980s with three trilogies. Star Wars, or Star Wars if we want to use the Italian translation, is a globally recognized saga, with millions of fans and now an entire universe of films, TV series and much more. Star Wars has also arrived in the automotive world over the years, with various models inspired by Star Wars between special series, one-offs and customized liveries. On the occasion of Star Wars Day, May 4th, we have collected some of these…stellar cars.

From Volkswagen to Nissan

The latest arrival is the special series of Volkswagen ID.Buzz, the electric van of the EV family of the German brand which, on the occasion of the launch of the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series, debuted with two dedicated versions in the launch range, the “Light Side Edition” and the “Dark Side Edition”, obviously inspired by the Light Side and the Dark Side of the Force, with stylistic and chromatic elements inspired by Jedi and Sith. In 2016 it was Nissan’s turn, with the Rogue One Star Wars Edition, the US version of the X-Trail launched in the USA with a celebratory series on the occasion of the arrival at the cinema of the spin-off set before The New Hope.

The Fiat 500 between the Empire and the Rebellion

Even the current Stellantis group had been the protagonist in a more less direct way over the years with some special cars that paid homage to the Skywalker family saga. In fact, Garage Italia Customs has created some themed electric Fiat 500s, first for the version of the 500e destined for the United States with the one-off 500e Stormtrooper which boasted features and a livery inspired by the imperial army and then later with the endothermic Cinquino for the Europe with R2-D2 livery and BB2, the two droid protagonists respectively of the first two trilogies and of the new film series.

Star Wars returns in many cars

Even in 2021 in Brazil, the Peugeot 2008 was presented in the special Skywalker version, complete with a badge indicating this edition dedicated to the symbolic family of the Star Wars saga. And how can we forget the Renault Kadjar Chewbacca, presented in Milan on the occasion of the premiere of Solo: a Star Wars Story, the spin-off on the origins of the likeable rogue and her inseparable Wookie companion traveling the galaxy with the Millennium Falcon. On that occasion, the Losanga SUV was “dressed” with a special cover inspired by the hairy giant. And these are just some of the cars inspired by the world of Star Wars, launched over the years. May 4 has become Star Wars Day for some years now, playing on the English words “May The Force Be With you”, changed to “May the fourth be with you”.