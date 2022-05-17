On the latest cover of Vanity Fair magazine a shocking image was shown (for what it represents): Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), Din Djarin (Peter Pascal), Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Cassian Andor (diego moon) together. All of them, protagonists of their own television series on Disney Plus and leaders of a generational change in the “Star Wars” saga.

1. “Obi-Wan Kenobi”

The first series of those presented in the publication that will reach screens. It will be the sequel to Episode III and a prequel to Episode IV, as well as being contemporary to the “Rogue One” and “Han Solo” films. The story brings back Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader, respectively.

2. “The Mandalorian”

Then, the third season of “The Mandalorian” will arrive, which points to a possible reconquest of Mandalore by the surviving Mandalorians. On the other hand, we do not know if Grogu will stay together with Din Djarin or, on the contrary, if he will become the second Mandalorian Jedi. Always with the charismatic Chilean actor Pedro Pascal as the protagonist.

3. “Andor”

“Rogue One” was a success and the character of Mexican Diego Luna, Cassian Andor, took the cake. Not much is known about this series proposal yet, but everything indicates that it could be as powerful as the film spin-off (at least that has been seen in the previews).

4. “Ahsoka”

The character of Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) was introduced as a sidekick of Anakin Skywalker in “The Clone Wars”, and was gaining the taste of fans as the seasons passed and in the animated series “Rebels”. In fact, the production of it will function as a direct sequel to this one. She is looking forward to it.