Star Wars | The Perseids twinkled in the sky last night – Martti Salmi, who immortalized the star flights, tells how the images were created

Among other things, people gathered at Saarijärvi in ​​Espoo to watch shooting stars.

Saturday and on the night between Sunday several shooting stars were seen in the sky.

HS readers were spotting meteors named after the Perseus constellation, i.e. Perseids, in various parts of Southern Finland.

According to the astronomical association Ursa, the night before Sunday was a particularly good time to look at the starry sky, because the weather was cloudless and the moon was dark.

One of the Perseids who has been banging around is an official of the Ministry of Finance, a financial adviser, who is fond of photography Martti Salmi. He has filmed before for example, a supermoonbut he was shooting shooting stars for the first time last night.

Salmi, who lives in Helsinki, looked at the Taivaanvahti website maintained by Ursa to find the darkest possible places to see the Perseids. He chose Espoo’s Saarijärvi as his destination, and so did many others.

See also Digitization The EU will soon overhaul its data laws, and the end result could dramatically improve the position of the individual against digital waste - "Now is a unique opportunity" The fog visible in the sky in the pictures is the Milky Way, says Martti Salmi.

Pekka Kulmala captured the Perseids on his phone camera in the outer archipelago of Loviisa.

“There were about 15 cars in the Uimaranta parking lot in the middle of the night, so the others were also clearly aware of the place,” says Salmi.

Salmi took pictures with his camera until three in the morning, and only a few captured Perseids.

“They were not as spectacular as I would have liked. They were really quick flashes.”

Star flights filming is a game of luck. When you see one, it’s already too late to take a picture. The camera should be placed in a stable place and shoot with a long exposure time, Salmi advises.

“You should put as wide a lens as possible on the camera so that it covers a lot of the sky. Instead of a tripod, I just put a towel under the camera, I didn’t get fancy. I set the exposure time to 20–25 seconds,” says Salmi.

Ursa’s bulletin according to the Perseid meteor shower is often one of the most spectacular of the year, and meteors can be seen at their best for up to 60 hours.

In August, the constellation Perseus is at its highest in the sky at dawn, and therefore the Perseids are most visible at that time. Most of the ass ideas will be seen between the 10th and 14th. August, which means they can still be seen on the night between Sunday and Monday.