The expansion of Star Wars: The Old Republic, Legacy of the Sitha big new addition for the title’s 10th anniversary and which will be updated further in the course of 2022. To inform you of its arrival, the launch trailer is absolutely spectacular.

The reason is obvious: BioWare, LucasFilm Games and Industrial Light & Magic, simply the largest special effects production company in the world, worked on the trailer. The video entitled Disorder is really interesting, not only from a purely technical point of view but also from a directorial point of view, recommending its viewing both to fans of the franchise and to those who have never seen a lightsaber.

“Legacy of the Sith is the new expansion of Star Wars: The Old Republic. This expansion kicks off a year of celebration for our 10th anniversary and sets the stage for a whole year of galactic intrigue, conflict and mystery.“