bioware announced that 12 years after its launch, the development of Star Wars: The Old Republic will switch to Broadsword Online Games, a studio specializing in MMOs and which has games such as Dark Age of Camelot, Ultima Online, Aliens Online and Dragon’s Gate in its curriculum. EA, however, will remain the publisher of the game.

In an official post on Bioware’s blog, general manager Gary McKay promised that players can rest assured that Star Wars The Old Republic will continue to be supported with new content.

“Players will continue to enjoy the Star Wars: The Old Republic they know and love,” McKay wrote. “There are also exciting new features planned that the team isn’t ready to talk about yet, but suffice it to say, players can look forward to improvements and new content for the future.”

“We’re evaluating how to give the game and the team the best opportunity to grow and evolve, which includes conversations with Broadsword, a studio that specializes in providing community-driven online experiences. Our goal is to do what’s best for the game and for his players”.

This handing of reins will apparently result in a series of layoffs for the Bioware team working on Star Wars: The Old Republic. Most of the game staff will move to Broadsword, others will find new roles within EA, while some will inevitably be sacked.

“This is the hardest part of this transition and these decisions have not been taken lightly,” McKay wrote. “We are obviously doing everything we can to support interested team members as they have the opportunity to find new roles within EA.”

McKay concluded his statement by saying that this move would allow BioWare to focus its efforts more on developing Dragon Age: Dreadwolf and the upcoming Mass Effect, two of BioWare’s most popular franchises.