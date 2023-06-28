Today it has been reported that BioWare will stop being in charge of some responsibilities, and that is because they are just busy developing expected titles like Dragon Age: Dreadwolf and the next installment mass effect. So they have put aside supporting a title related to the world of Star Wars.

As mentioned in a statement, the title called Star Wars: The Old Republicwhich is an MMORPG that still has its own niche, being now broadsword On-line Games who will be in charge of supporting you. And as already mentioned, it is a matter of optimizing the work of other studios and focusing on large productions.

Here is part of his statement:

Nearly 12 years after its release, Star Wars: The Old Republic remains a fantastic success, continuing to welcome new players to its vast galaxy and entertain veteran players with its evolving content. It is the longest running live service Star Wars game and we are extremely proud of the work the team has put into creating, expanding and maintaining this incredible game. We are delighted to have developed such a dedicated and passionate community over all these years. The future of the game and the community is still very bright.

First of all, it is mentioned that the game will continue with the usual maintenance, so you should not worry, it is only the matter of changing managers. So for those who decide to join you can still do it. Remember that the game is exclusively available on pc through Steam.

Via: BioWare

Editor’s note: It’s believable that they need someone else’s support so they can focus on the next strong pitches. After all, Jedi: Survivor was released this year as well, so they haven’t abandoned the franchise.