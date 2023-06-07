bioware decided to leave the development of Star Wars: The Old Republic and entrust it to another team, specifically Broadsword Online Games, so that it can be focus on Mass Effect and Dragon Age: sources close to the project report it.

According to these rumors, Broadsword and Electronic Arts have signed an agreement that will become effective during this month and which will see the team currently responsible for Ultima Online and Dark Age of Camelotdirected by the former vice president of BioWare, Rob Denton, precisely take the reins of Star Wars: The Old Republic.

At the same time there will be one renovation which will see about forty people move to the new studio, others find a different position within the company and still others get fired. The content of The Old Republic will continue to be made, such as the upcoming patch 7.3 and the next PvP season.

As mentioned, BioWare will abandon its historic project to devote itself completely to the development of two of its flagship series, Mass Effect and Dragon Age; the latter, in particular, in a period of difficulty given that the processing of Dreadwolf seems to be proceeding slowly also due to the farewell of some managerial figures.