The next Star Wars movie has one official release date already announced by Disney, but this is still definitely far awaydemonstrating that the saga is going through a pause period that is destined to continue for several more months.

The film in question is The Mandalorian & Groguor at least this is the title with which it is identified at the moment, and obviously it is connected to the television series The Mandalorian, although it is strictly a cinematographic film, and its release date is set for May 22, 2026.

The CEO of Disney, Bob Igerannounced the date during a recent financial meeting with the company's investors, giving for the first time a concrete time horizon to the new Star Wars film production.