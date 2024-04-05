The next Star Wars movie has one official release date already announced by Disney, but this is still definitely far awaydemonstrating that the saga is going through a pause period that is destined to continue for several more months.
The film in question is The Mandalorian & Groguor at least this is the title with which it is identified at the moment, and obviously it is connected to the television series The Mandalorian, although it is strictly a cinematographic film, and its release date is set for May 22, 2026.
The CEO of Disney, Bob Igerannounced the date during a recent financial meeting with the company's investors, giving for the first time a concrete time horizon to the new Star Wars film production.
The return to the cinema
Jon Favreauamong the main creators of the TV series The Mandalorian, is the director designated to direct the film in question, with Pedro Pascal who will return to play the role of the protagonist, within the typical armor.
This is the first Star Wars cinematic film since The Rise of Skywalker in 2019, so it will mark the end of a hiatus which, at the scheduled release, will have lasted 7 years, which is quite unprecedented compared to the last period of notable cinematic activity for the saga.
Among other information that emerged during the conference, it was also established that Toy Story 5 will be released on June 19, 2026.
