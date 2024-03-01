According to Henderson, the game in question had been received extremely positive ratings both from the developers who had worked on it and from the results of the playtests already started, which would make EA's desire to cancel the project rather strange.

As we have seen, within the internal restructuring operation EA fired around 670 people and canceled the Star Wars game in question, while confirming that the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is still planned and in the works, but some information on this mysterious shooter centered on The Mandalorian emerged in a report by Insider Gaming.

The well-known journalist Tom Henderson reported some details that emerged about the game Star Wars: The Mandalorian which was in development at Respawn and it was deleted recently by EA, reporting that “ it was fantastic ” according to many, with extremely positive feedback.

It seemed to be a great game

An illustration about The Mandalorian

The idea behind the title was to put ourselves in the shoes of a Bounty Hunter in the style of The Mandalorian, even if the main character was not precisely the protagonist of that series. However, the universe of reference was the same and so was a good part of the characterization.

The game had to start with some sort of dena secret base that served as the hub of operations for the player, through which to plan the action and choose the missions to follow around the galaxy, in search of bounties to collect.

Inside the base it was possible to modify the equipment and choose the tools best suited to the mission to be followed. It wasn't an open world, but rather a game with separate levels rather linear structure mostly, but also with some larger areas to explore to find secrets and objectives.

The combat it seems he was very fast and dynamic, thanks also to the use of the jetpack as a movement system, a typical characteristic of Star Wars bounty hunters, with the possibility of performing melee moves.

The enemies were largely imperial troops with stormtroopers of various types but also different situations, with boss fights and vehicles typical of the Star Wars series, but there would also be outlaws and various other adversaries to face.

According to Tom Henderson, the release of the game was still a long way off, but the results so far were very encouraging, with a vertical section of the game available as a demo that had convinced everyone and some levels already completed , with release expected on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.