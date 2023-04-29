Respawn Entertainment just posted Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, but it seems he hasn’t finished working on the saga. The clue comes from Vince Zampella, head of Respawn Entertainment.

Zampella, we recall, has been at the head of the Battlefield franchise since 2021 and therefore follows not only the work of Respawn but also of DICE and Ridgeline Games. In an interview he was asked how work was going at the various teams and Zampella’s answer touched on various points.

Zampella said: “Things are going great. Apex Legends had a lot of competition last year. We made it through that period. This season has had great results. We have another season coming up pretty soon. We have things in development of which we are not talking about yet. Some Star Wars stufftoo, which is exciting.”

The head of Respawn Entertainment only explicitly mentioned Apex, which is a game by Respawn Entertainment, so it seems that these “new things” of Star Wars are also related to the Jedi Survivor team, but obviously it is possible that Zampella has also thought about projects also by DICE and Ridgeline Games, since he also collaborates with them. In any case, we have absolutely no idea what these Star Wars projects could be.

It could be a DLCs for Star Wars Jedi Survivor, or something new from EA. For now it’s impossible to say, so there’s nothing left to do but wait.

In any case, Respawn Entertainment is busy creating patches for Jedi Survivor: EA has also published an apology message about it.