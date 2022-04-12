The video game launches on the eShop for the Japanese console this April, and soon with various boxed editions as well.

Few followers are more passionate about collecting than Star Wars fans. If you are one of them, you will be happy to hear about the release of a collector’s edition of Star Wars: The Force Unleashed on the occasion of its launch on Nintendo Switch, which includes special items for all tastes at a price of 175 dollars.

Still in pre-production stateis Master Edition gives access to a product with a copy of the action-adventure video game, a hardcover strategy guide, a steel-box, an exclusive replica of a holocron, a reversible poster of The Force Unleashed, several cards with concept art of the protagonists, several lithographs with conceptual art, a commemorative coin from the video game, Starkiller’s lightsaber, a special pin and a box with a themed print for the occasion.

The price of all this is $175, and those interested can sign up to reserve it through the Limited Run store, where they will accept orders until May.

The trade also allows you to buy a Limited Edition of 89.99 euros with many of the aforementioned contents: the steel-box, the reversible poster, the cards with concept art with the characters, the exclusive pin, the commemorative coin and the box with a themed print, in addition to a copy of the game. Finally, there is the option to purchase the video game without further ado, and in a box, for $34.99. In the Nintendo Switch eShop it is 19.99 euros today.

This year will mark 14 years since the original release of Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, giving us at the time one of the greatest adventures in the universe imagined by George Lucas. The Force Unleashed launches on Nintendo Switch this April 20. You can take a look at the analysis of the video game in 3DJuegos.

More about: Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, Star Wars, Limited Run Games and Collector’s Editions.