During the Nintendo Direct it has been specified that the classic will be released during the month of April.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated February 10, 2022, 09:26 6 comments

In their day, both Star Wars: The Force Unleashed and its sequel were very prominent and popular titles. The saga was released on a Nintendo console through Wii in 2008, but now coming to nintendo switchas we have been able to know thanks to the advance made by the Japanese company in the last Nintendo Direct.

Through the trailer that you can see on these lines, it has been announced that The Force Unleashed will be available on the hybrid console from the day April 20th of this year, so we will have to wait very little if we feel like it. It is a title from almost 14 years ago, but those who have not been able to try it and are Star Wars fans may be interested thanks to the bonus that being able to play it on a laptop offers.

“It’s time to unleash the power of the Force in this classic Star Wars adventure! Players will embody the secret apprentice of darth vader and use devastating Force powers and lightsaber combinations as they hunt down Jedi Masters on planets known from the series,” says Nintendo’s official description.

Motion controls are improved over WiiIn these ports it will be possible to use the buttons or, alternatively, the motion controls Improved from the original Wii version. In addition, users will also be able to face off with a friend to determine who is the most powerful Jedi through the local duels that allows the game.

Last night’s Nintendo Direct gave us great news, so we invite you to take a look at the 3DJuegos website to catch up on current events. These include the return of Mario Strikers and the long-awaited announcement with which the event closed: the confirmation of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 for this year.

More about: Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, Star Wars and Nintendo Switch.