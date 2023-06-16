The he resumed of the new star wars movie starring Daisy Ridley they will begin in April 2024, according to what reported by the journalist and insider Jeff Sneider, a source considered rather reliable with regard to Disney productions.

As you know, Disney has postponed a lot of Marvel, Star Wars and Avatar films because of the writers’ strike, which is creating many headaches for the American film and television industry. Well, the new film with Ridley has also remained involved, with an exit moved to May 2026.

“I’ve said in the past that Disney would have Kathleen Kennedy produce the next Star Wars film, right? And if there wasn’t a project coming out in December 2026, the president of Lucasfilm would be released from commitments,” he said Sneider.

“In this case, there won’t be a Star Wars movie at that time, but only because Disney pushed it back to May 2026, as Avatar 3 required more time. (…) The company couldn’t have both Star Wars and Avatar in theaters in December 2025, so they pushed the second one to May 2026, but filming will still start in April 2024.”

According to the information revealed so far, the Star Wars film with Daisy Ridley will be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (Ms. Marvel) and written by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders), and will see the young Jedi engaged in the creation of a new Order.