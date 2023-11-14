













Star Wars: The director of Thor Ragnarok confirms that he is still working on his galactic saga film | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









In an interview with Business Insider, Taika Waitit talked a little about his film Star Wars. According to him, he is still ‘marinating’ and is in the process of writing it. He also added that he could not advance due to the strike of Hollywood writers and actors.

While this confirms that his film is still standing, it seems that there is still quite some time before we see the result. After all, movies usually take between two and three years to make, and that’s when the script is already ready.. It will also depend on how much time Waititi takes to write his story.

We recommend you: Guillermo del Toro was going to make a Star Wars movie based on the biggest gangster in the galaxy

For those who don’t know, Lucasfilm became interested in Taika Waitit after he directed one of the episodes of The Mandalorian. They were so impressed with his handling that they decided to give him the opportunity to create his own movie. Star Wars. We’ll see in a few years how it turns out. Do you think he is the right one for a film in this saga?

What else is on the way for Star Wars?

Being one of the most beloved franchises known, Star Wars He has several projects underway. Supposedly the next one to hit theaters will be Taika Waititi’s film, although we already know that it has a long time to go. Three others are also confirmed, one will follow Rey with a new Jedi order, another will be about the beginnings of the Jedi and one more about the new republic.

Source: Lucasfilm

As for television series, this is where the saga is busiest now. Just this year we had the series Ahsoka and the second season of Visions. In 2024 the third season of The Bad Batch and we are still waiting for news about The Mandalorian. Although there is no release window, we know that the series will continue. Which project excites you the most?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about movies and other topics.

(Visited 19 times, 19 visits today)