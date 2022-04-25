Meg Turney he decided to dedicate his latest cosplay to the iconic figure of the Imperial Guard from Star Warsand the final result is certainly surprising.

With the extraordinary launch of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, the famous film saga is back in the game as well, waiting for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney +, of which we will see a new video shortly.

But let’s go back to the spectacular cosplay of Meg Turney, who has revisited the design of the Imperial Guard in her own way, without however distorting its characteristic features. A task that required creativity and style, and that the Texan model has successfully completed.

Appeared for the first time in it Return of the Jedithe Imperial Guard is a special body to which Palpatine’s bodyguards belong: extraordinary fighters, armed with spears and dressed completely in red.