the universe of starwars it is always expanding, just like ours. Therefore, it could be more and more confusing, that is why we are going to teach you What is the best order to see the saga of starwars both in his movies and in his series.

Seeing her has her joke, so here you go different ways:

Machete Order (updated)

Machete order is a way of looking at Star Wars that aims to make the saga more interestinghiding subplots than viewing them in release or chronological order

Episode IV: A New Hope

Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

Episode II: Attack of the Clones

Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

Episode VI: Return of the Jedi

The Machete Order seeks to make history interesting | Source: Disney

The machete order was created as a response to the first two sagas, so with so much new content, this is the new way to see it with updated content until 2022:

Star Wars: Rebels

rogue one

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Episode IV: A New Hope

Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

Episode II: Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: Clone Wars

Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

Episode VI: Return of the Jedi

The Mandalorian (I and II)

Episode VII: The Force Awakens

Episode VII: The Last Jedi

Chronological order

This one focuses on using the chronology of the universe, not the one that has to do with the release of the movies.

Episode I: The Phantom Menace

Episode II: Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: Clone Wars

Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Star Wars: Rebels

rogue one

The Bad Batch

Episode IV: A New Hope

Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

Episode VI: Return of the Jedi

The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian II

The Book of Boba

Episode VII: The Force Awakens

Star Wars: Resistance

Episode VIII: The Last Jedi

Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker

Watch at your own risk the last trilogy | Source: Disney

release order

No secrets or anything that can confuse you. Seeing them by years of release is confusing, doesn’t help advance the plot… but it was.

Episode IV: A New Hope

Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

Episode VI: Return of the Jedi

Episode I: The Phantom Menace

Episode II: Attack of the Clones

Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

Episode VII: The Force Awakens

Episode VIII: The Last Jedi

Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker

What were you thinking, George Lucas? | Source: Disney

Why is Star Wars Day celebrated on May 4?

Every May 4, fans of the saga come together to celebrate Star Wars Daya festival established by the community itself, which sought to have a specific day to bring together all those who enjoy this universe equally.

Although the reason behind the choice of this day could be extremely deep or relevant to the Star Wars universe, It was decided this way because May 4 (may the fourth) sounds like “may the force”one of the most popular phrases and that fully represent the saga.

