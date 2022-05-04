the universe of starwars it is always expanding, just like ours. Therefore, it could be more and more confusing, that is why we are going to teach you What is the best order to see the saga of starwars both in his movies and in his series.
Seeing her has her joke, so here you go different ways:
Machete Order (updated)
Machete order is a way of looking at Star Wars that aims to make the saga more interestinghiding subplots than viewing them in release or chronological order
- Episode IV: A New Hope
- Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back
- Episode II: Attack of the Clones
- Episode III: Revenge of the Sith
- Episode VI: Return of the Jedi
The machete order was created as a response to the first two sagas, so with so much new content, this is the new way to see it with updated content until 2022:
- Star Wars: Rebels
- rogue one
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
- Episode IV: A New Hope
- Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back
- Episode II: Attack of the Clones
- Star Wars: Clone Wars
- Episode III: Revenge of the Sith
- Episode VI: Return of the Jedi
- The Mandalorian (I and II)
- Episode VII: The Force Awakens
- Episode VII: The Last Jedi
Chronological order
This one focuses on using the chronology of the universe, not the one that has to do with the release of the movies.
- Episode I: The Phantom Menace
- Episode II: Attack of the Clones
- Star Wars: Clone Wars
- Episode III: Revenge of the Sith
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
- Star Wars: Rebels
- rogue one
- The Bad Batch
- Episode IV: A New Hope
- Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back
- Episode VI: Return of the Jedi
- The Mandalorian
- The Mandalorian II
- The Book of Boba
- Episode VII: The Force Awakens
- Star Wars: Resistance
- Episode VIII: The Last Jedi
- Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker
release order
No secrets or anything that can confuse you. Seeing them by years of release is confusing, doesn’t help advance the plot… but it was.
- Episode IV: A New Hope
- Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back
- Episode VI: Return of the Jedi
- Episode I: The Phantom Menace
- Episode II: Attack of the Clones
- Episode III: Revenge of the Sith
- Episode VII: The Force Awakens
- Episode VIII: The Last Jedi
- Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker
Why is Star Wars Day celebrated on May 4?
Every May 4, fans of the saga come together to celebrate Star Wars Daya festival established by the community itself, which sought to have a specific day to bring together all those who enjoy this universe equally.
Although the reason behind the choice of this day could be extremely deep or relevant to the Star Wars universe, It was decided this way because May 4 (may the fourth) sounds like “may the force”one of the most popular phrases and that fully represent the saga.
